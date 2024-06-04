PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The former sheriff of Clark County is having even more charges slapped onto the already long list of charges he faces.

Jamey Noel has been in jail for the last two months after being found in contempt of court. He was caught with guns still in his possession after the judge had told him to give all his guns up.

Noel is already facing several charges related to fraud and money laundering going back to his time as sheriff. Now, Noel is facing even more of the same. Prosecutors added six new charges to the now 31 total he faces.

He’s said to have stolen department money to pay for various items and vacations for himself and his wife.

Some of the new charges pertain to accusations that he spent money he stole from the county to pay for lawnmowers, a pick-up truck, and an HVAC system. He’s also accused of spending that money on classic cars including a 1966 Pontiac GTO, a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, and a 1959 Chevy Corvette just to name a few.

The classic cars alone are said to have cost a total of just over $200,000.

Finally, the new charges say he used thousands of dollars to purchase and fix a Cessna single-engine airplane.

Noel was first arrested in November of 2023 on 15 charges. That list has swelled to 31 felony charges including theft, fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering.

Some of the 15 original charges included accusations that he had county employees come to his house while on the clock to work on his property completing various upkeep tasks.

The post Former Clark County Sheriff Hit With More Fraud, Money Laundering Charges appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Former Clark County Sheriff Hit With More Fraud, Money Laundering Charges was originally published on wibc.com