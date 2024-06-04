Listen Live
Local

IMPD says None of Their Officers are Involved in New York Trump Trial

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
IMPD

Source: Eric Fernandez / Eric Fernandez

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’ve seen a picture of an IMPD officer on social media claiming she’s Donald Trump’s parole officer, it’s fake.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department posted to social media Tuesday afternoon confirming that none of their officers are involved in former president Trump’s New York hush money case. More specifically, any pictures linking IMPD Southwest District Commander Nikole Pilkington to Trump are not true.

“We ask that social media users stop sharing her photo and report any posts with Commander Pilkington’s photo to the appropriate social media platform,” said IMPD Tuesday.

The post IMPD says None of Their Officers are Involved in New York Trump Trial appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD says None of Their Officers are Involved in New York Trump Trial  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Entertainment

Sheila Bell Opens Up About Her Inspirational Journey in Dealing with Breast Cancer

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Local

IMS President Doug Boles Asks Race Fans to Plan Ahead for Indy 500

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, May 23rd, 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close