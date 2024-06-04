Listen Live
Two $50,000 Winning Hoosier Lottery Tickets Bought in Northern Indiana

Published on June 4, 2024

The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.

Source: (Photo provided by the Hoosier Lottery.)

NORTHERN INDIANA–Two winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets valued at $50,000 were purchased Monday night.

One of those was bought at Hudson Gas located at 2849 169th St. in Hammond. The winning Powerball numbers for that drawing were 19, 29, 35, 36, and 45. The Powerball was 16.

The other $50,000 one was a Powerball Double Play ticket that was purchased at Phil’s One Stop #2 located at 1810 W. Coliseum Blvd in Fort Wayne. The winning Double Play numbers were 25, 39, 46, 47, and 51. The Powerball was 10.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, June 5, is an estimated $185 million.

The post Two $50,000 Winning Hoosier Lottery Tickets Bought in Northern Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

