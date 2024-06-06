Listen Live
Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024

Published on June 6, 2024

A full slate today on Community Connection! We welcome Rev. Antonio Alexander to the show to speak on the upcoming community round table discussion. Then, Center Township Trustee LaDonna Freeman returns with more info on Saturday’s Fun Fest! Finally, our resident sports guru Danny Bridges is back with a recap on the week in sports!

