Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024
A full slate today on Community Connection! We welcome Rev. Antonio Alexander to the show to speak on the upcoming community round table discussion. Then, Center Township Trustee LaDonna Freeman returns with more info on Saturday’s Fun Fest! Finally, our resident sports guru Danny Bridges is back with a recap on the week in sports!
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024
-
July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day
-
How much does it cost to field a car in the Indy 500?
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!