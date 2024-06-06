Accused Cop Killer Found Dead in State Prison

PENDLETON, Ind. — Phillip Lee, who was accused of murdering Richmond police officer Seara Burton, was found dead in his cell at Pendleton Correctional Facility early Thursday. Despite efforts to revive him, Lee couldn’t be saved.
The Indiana State Police, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Indiana Department of Correction are investigating Lee’s death. While there’s no suspicion of foul play for now, toxicology tests and an autopsy are pending.
Lee was facing charges of murder and attempted murder from an incident in August 2022. Burton was called in to assist with other officers after police found the presence of drugs on Lee’s moped.
Police say Lee pulled out a gun and shot and killed Burton and shot at other officers.
