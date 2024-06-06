Jeffersonville Daycare Owner Arrested For Baby’s Death In 2022

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A woman stands accused in the death of a baby boy at her daycare two years ago.

Brittany Baylor is charged with neglect resulting in death after the 6-month-old boy was found unresponsive in her home-based daycare back in July of 2022.

Officers were sent to her home in Jeffersonville and they found Baylor performing CPR on the little boy. She told them she had tried to give him a bottle that afternoon, but that he “threw up and then went limp.”

A police officer was seen on body camera dropping the little boy as first aid was being given, leading investigators to believe the head injuries the boy had came from that.

But, an autopsy revealed that the baby had injuries to his head and doctors say the injuries were consistent with the baby dying from “fatal abusive head trauma.” Doctors said the injuries the boy had could not have come from the officer dropping the boy.

That’s when prosecutors filed charges against Baylor

She was arrested on June 4th and made her first court appearance on Wednesday.

