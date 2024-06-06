Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Gabrielle Union-Wade, Quinta Brunson And More Celebrate The Reopening Of The Michael Kors Collection Store On Rodeo Drive

The stars gathered to pop bottles and show off their chic Michael Kors' threads.

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Michael Kors Celebrates New Rodeo Drive Store with Dinner at Canters by Spago

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

The Michael Kors brand has returned to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with a new Michael Kors Collection store. In celebration of the clothier’s second coming on the famous strip, the stars gathered at Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles to dine on exquisite cuisine, pop bottles, and, of course, show off their snazzy Michael Kors’ threads.

The event was graced by a constellation of stars, each making a unique fashion statement. Quinta Brunson, exuding joy, donned a floral Michael Kors maxi dress accentuated by diamond drop earrings and a chic half-up, half-down hairdo. Her choice of attire perfectly reflected the brand’s signature style.

Michael Kors Celebrates New Rodeo Drive Store with Dinner at Canters by Spago

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Jason Bolden, Gabrielle Union, and Dwayne Wade hit up the Michael Kors Collection Rodeo Drive store opening party, all decked out in the brand’s designs. While Bolden and Wade kept it casual with their getup, Union looked fabulous in a navy floor-length floral skirt paired with a fitted t-shirt. Kerry Washington (pictured below) showed up as her usual stunning self in a chocolate-colored, laced slip dress by Michael Kors that she wore underneath a sequin cardigan. The Unprisoned actress posed with Mindy Kaling, who looked gorgeous in a black sequin dress also designed by Michael Kors.

Michael Kors Celebrates New Rodeo Drive Store with Dinner at Canters by Spago

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Michael Kors Celebrates New Rodeo Drive Store with Dinner at Canters by Spago

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

The Michael Kors Rodeo Drive Store Opening was a Star-studded Event

The celebrities truly made the most of their night out. They captured the moments, mingled with each other, and enjoyed the lively tunes of DJ Kitty Ca$h. The evening was further elevated by the delectable menu from LA institution Spago, adding to the overall glamour of the event.

The founder of the Michael Kors brand, Mr. Michael Kors himself, is excited to return to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. He initially opened the Michael Kors Collection store on Rodeo Drive in 2004 and was forced to close the doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he’s back and hopeful about his fresh start. “I’m happy to have this new store open. You know, there’s really no street in the world like Rodeo Drive,” the designer revealed to Vogue. “The mix of people is amazing, and for me, it’s always been one of the most special places in the world to shop, so we’re thrilled to be back.”

The new store is open for business and located at Two Rodeo Drive.

DON’T MISS…

Keke Palmer Exuded Big Boss Energy In A Lavender Michael Kors Pantsuit

Sabrina Elba Slays In Michael Kors Ensemble

Lori Harvey Turned Heads In All-White Michael Kors Suit

Gabrielle Union-Wade, Quinta Brunson And More Celebrate The Reopening Of The Michael Kors Collection Store On Rodeo Drive  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Entertainment

Sheila Bell Opens Up About Her Inspirational Journey in Dealing with Breast Cancer

Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Local

IMS President Doug Boles Asks Race Fans to Plan Ahead for Indy 500

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, May 23rd, 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close