IMPD Plans Heavy Police Presence Downtown During Swim Trials

Lucas Oil Stadium, with sign announcing the U.S. Olympic swim team trials

Source: (Photo: USA Swimming)

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of people are expected to come to Indianapolis to watch the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As always with big sporting events in Indianapolis, Metro Police say they have a plan in place to keep people safe. They will not share many details of that plan, but Officer William Young tells WISH-TV that they rely on past experience during big events.

“We’ve hosted several big events, whether it’s the Indy 500 or the NBA All-Star Game which we hosted earlier this year,” Young said. “That was a big event for our city so I think our officers are up for the challenge.”

The Trials will have several other events surrounding it including live music in various places around the city, an Eifel Tower on the Circle, and even water activities at the Indiana Convention Center.

As always with big sporting events organizers say it’s a chance to showcase the city and the state.

“We always want to take events to the next level because we want to show the world that we are a sports host city,” said Sarah Myer with the Indiana Sports Corp. “We want to make sure that the entire central Indiana community can be a part of it, and the whole state of Indiana.”

The Trials begin June 15th and will run through June 23rd.

