“It’s part of the health journey” – Colts’ QB Talks Missing Last Day of Mini-Camp, Shoulder Soreness

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The start of the NFL preseason is a little over two months away, and there are still a few bumps in the road for the Indianapolis Colts’ top quarterback.

Anthony Richardson was on the field for the last day of mini-camp Thursday, but some shoulder soreness became a small issue. Richardson’s shoulder was hurt last season, causing him to miss the rest of the Colts’ 2023-24 run.

Richardson did not throw with his right shoulder Thursday and watched back-up Joe Flacco take starting reps Wednesday. Richardson had a back spasm treated Tuesday. So far, this is all water under the bridge and of no concern to Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

“Rest assured, if we played Sunday he would be starting,” Steichen told media Thursday, “he just had some soreness in his arm, so for precautionary reasons, we held him out today.”

“It’s hard to listen to the trainers sometimes,” said Richardson, “I don’t want to sit out, but it’s part of the health journey. We’re actually surprised it’s only been one day like this. Everything’s been smooth sailing so far, and luckily it was the last day. We’re not too worried about it and (we’ll) keep it going.”

Steichen told media Thursday he’s not concerned and would continue to work on plans with Richardson as they head towards full camp.

The Indianapolis Colts kick off preseason August 11th against the Denver Broncos.

