Listen Live
Local

Indy Teenager Charged with Father’s Murder, Father’s Body Still Missing

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Police lights at the scene of a shooting

Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager in Indianapolis has been charged with his father’s murder.

Brandon Perry was last seen May 26th. His trailer was found May 27th on Indy’s southeast side on East Thompson Road, and his truck was found two days later just around the block on South Emerson.

Indianapolis Metro Police started investigating Perry’s disappearance May 29th, and by Saturday June 1st, officers arrested Perry’s 17-year-old son David.

Detectives say they have physical evidence and video footage against David Perry, but he should still be considered innocent until proven guilty. He was officially charged June 5th with murder and dangerous possession of a firearm.

If you have any more information, you should contact IMPD Homicide Master Detective David Miller at David.Miller2@indy.gov or by phone at 317-327-3475. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

The post Indy Teenager Charged with Father’s Murder, Father’s Body Still Missing appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indy Teenager Charged with Father’s Murder, Father’s Body Still Missing  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Entertainment

Sheila Bell Opens Up About Her Inspirational Journey in Dealing with Breast Cancer

Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Local

IMS President Doug Boles Asks Race Fans to Plan Ahead for Indy 500

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, May 23rd, 2024

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close