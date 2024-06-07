J. Moss, William Murphy & Jason Nelson All Celebrate Graduating With Theological Degrees

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

A trio of gospel music’s industry men are certified scholars. Before graduation season wraps up, we’re saluting J. Moss, William Murphy, and Jason Nelson.

Gospel Artists With Theological Degrees

Both Murphy and Nelson graduated from the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University back in May.

Nelson and his wife Tonya earned a Master of Divinity (M. Div.) Degree. He posted about the feat twice on Instagram, but didn’t offer up many details beyond celebrating him and his wife’s achievement. We do know Nelson is a pastor and this may only further his relationship with the Lord and understanding of biblical texts when engaging with his congregation or the general public.

Murphy celebrated his graduation by reflecting on the ups and downs of his journey towards getting his degree in an Instagram post.

“I told my staff I was going back to school, and to get my Masters of Divinity,” he wrote. “Then: Life, lifed. Flesh, fleshed. Judas, Judas’ed. COVID tried to, but couldn’t kill me. I tried to quit at least once, probably every 2 to 3 weeks, but God wouldn’t let it be so.”

Murphy confirmed he also received his Master of Divinity (M. Div.) Degree. He ended his post encouraging others to go after their goals and said working toward his doctorate degree might be next.

Gospel singer and music producer J. Moss wrote a lengthy post about his graduation on Instagram, thanking his family and friends for the support.

“Thanks for all the encouragement when the world seemed to have forgotten,” he wrote in appreciation for frequent collaborator Paul Allen. “Thanks for making me see that this doctorate was even possible.”

Moss received an honorary Doctorate of Sacred Music Degree from Trinity Theological Seminary, a Bible based online religious institution. In his post, he thanked the school for the honor and allowing it to happen in a unique way.

Salute to all our 2024 graduates!

J. Moss, William Murphy & Jason Nelson All Celebrate Graduating With Theological Degrees was originally published on elev8.com