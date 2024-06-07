Listen Live
Local

Greenwood Teenagers Face Murder Charges in Drug Deal Gone Wrong

Witnesses reported that Stringer and Dyson planned to rob their drug dealer.

Published on June 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
crime scene with police tape

Source: (Photo: aijohn784/Thinkstock)

GREENWOOD, IND — A 15-year-old girl is accused of murdering an 18-year-old man discovered in a car near Clark-Pleasant Middle School last December.

Greenwood police detained both a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy initially. Quincy Stringer was charged with murder.

Later, on June 4, Da’Zaria Dyson was transferred to adult court by the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office. She faces a murder charge, along with aiding and conspiracy to commit armed robbery accusations.

Ethan J. David, 18, from Indianapolis, was found dead in a car on Liberty Way Drive on Dec. 10.

Witnesses reported that Stringer and Dyson planned to rob their drug dealer, with Dyson distracting the dealer while Stringer stole drugs. Dyson admitted knowledge of the robbery but claimed unawareness of the murder plan.

Stringer refused to speak to the police. Stringer’s girlfriend recounted a FaceTime conversation where Dyson expressed remorse for not killing the victim herself, followed by callous jokes about the victim’s post-shooting movements with Stringer.

The post Greenwood Teenagers Face Murder Charges in Drug Deal Gone Wrong appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Greenwood Teenagers Face Murder Charges in Drug Deal Gone Wrong  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Entertainment

Sheila Bell Opens Up About Her Inspirational Journey in Dealing with Breast Cancer

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Local

IMS President Doug Boles Asks Race Fans to Plan Ahead for Indy 500

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close