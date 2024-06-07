Listen Live
Entertainment

The Nightly Spirit: CeCe Winans Talks ‘Believe It’ Book, ‘More Than This’ Album And Passing Faith To The Next Generation

Published on June 7, 2024

CeCe Winans In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

When Darlene gets around guests for The Nightly Spirit that she really has a bond with, you can pretty much tell in the exuberance of their exchange. When it came to a recent visit by the renowned CeCe Winans, well, their girl talk could’ve gone on for days — we were all just lucky to have an opportunity to tune in!

From her recently-released album, More Than This, to the gems dropped in her 2022 spiritual guide book, Believe for It: Passing on Faith to the Next Generation, CeCe had much to discuss this evening.

 

 

 

 

RELATED: Stellar Awards Bound: The Nightly Spirit Is Nominated for Best Syndicated Gospel Radio Show

Darlene felt it was necessary to get into some of the key learning points from Believe for It, which CeCe picked up on from being not only a mother to two, but grandmother of three and “Internet auntie” to millions if we’re being honest. She also had a few gems to share with us here on The Nightly Spirit as well, in addition to sharing a sea of laughs along the way with our girl Darlene.

Tune in below to see all the fun had with gospel legend CeCe Winans on The Nightly Spirit With Darlene McCoy:

 

 

The post The Nightly Spirit: CeCe Winans Talks 'Believe It' Book, 'More Than This' Album And Passing Faith To The Next Generation appeared first on Black America Web.

The Nightly Spirit: CeCe Winans Talks ‘Believe It’ Book, ‘More Than This’ Album And Passing Faith To The Next Generation  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

