INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking into a shooting that killed a man on the west side early Saturday morning.
Around 1 a.m., officers were called to the Maple Creek Apartments near Holt Road, along West Michigan Street.
When the cops arrived, they found a man who had been shot and was in critical condition. The man died at the scene.
Police say the shooting followed a fight involving several people in a parking lot.
The post Man Shot and Killed on Indy’s West Side Following Disturbance appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
