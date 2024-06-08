Listen Live
Man Shot and Killed on Indy’s West Side Following Disturbance

June 8, 2024

Policeman on crime scene . Red plastic tape and police officer, gun belt, handcuffs and gun.With a sunshine flare coming in.

Source: Policeman on crime scene . Red plastic tape and police officer, gun belt, handcuffs and gun.With a sunshine flare coming in.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking into a shooting that killed a man on the west side early Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers were called to the Maple Creek Apartments near Holt Road, along West Michigan Street.

When the cops arrived, they found a man who had been shot and was in critical condition. The man died at the scene.

