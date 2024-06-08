INDIANAPOLIS — Early Saturday morning on the west side of Indianapolis, a man shot and injured two women before taking his own life.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says that officers responded to a shooting at around 3:15 a.m. on the 2700 block of Westbrook Drive. When they arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.
The two women were in stable condition, while the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.
The post IMPD: Murder-Suicide on Indy's West Side Leaves One Dead, Two Injured appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
