Community Connection Monday, June 10th, 2024
Today on Community Connection, we recognize the 100th Anniversary of the American Heart Association as we welcome Tim Harms to the show & discuss the importance of heart health. Then, we open the lines as we celebrate Black Music Month & dive into Black American’s influence on music!
