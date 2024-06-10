Listen Live
Community Connection Monday, June 10th, 2024

Published on June 10, 2024

Today on Community Connection, we recognize the 100th Anniversary of the American Heart Association as we welcome Tim Harms to the show & discuss the importance of heart health. Then, we open the lines as we celebrate Black Music Month & dive into Black American’s influence on music!

