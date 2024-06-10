Baltimore County Public Library To Offer Free Exams & Glasses To Children In Need Over The Summer

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Public Library is partnering with the nonprofit Vision to Learn to provide free eye exams and eyeglasses to children in need over the summer.

This will mark the sixth year the library is offering the partnership.

“Libraries are more than just places to borrow books; we are community hubs where everyone can access the resources they need to succeed. This includes offering this essential vision service, to ensure every child has clear vision heading into the new school year,” BCPL CEO Sonia Alcántara-Antoine said in a statement.

Vision To Learn’s mobile clinic will visit 17 branches between June 18 and August 19. Any under the age of 17 can get an appointment. Participants will need to identify and verbalize basic shapes in the exam.

If a child is determined to need corrective glasses, they’ll be examined by an optometrist and eventually pick from a selection of frames.

Pre-registration is required. To participate, schedule an appointment between 9 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Each appointment is 10 to 15 minutes long and includes an exam and, if needed, glasses selection.

Click here for more info.

