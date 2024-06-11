Community Connection Tuesday, June 11th, 2024
Today on Community Connection, Radio One’s very own David Gray returns with a recap of today’s food distribution, Dr. Thomas Brown assesses the Southern Baptist convention, and newly appointed IMPD East District Commander Mike Leeper joins the show to discuss his plans to lower crime on the Eastside.
