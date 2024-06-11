Listen Live
Local

New Pickleball Courts Opening in Greenwood This Thursday

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Pickleball court in Greenwood

Source: City of Greenwood / City of Greenwood

GREENWOOD — A Pickleball Complex in Greenwood will be opening this week on June 13th.

The newly developed complex will feature 16 courts making it the largest pickleball facility in Johnson County. It will be used both for recreational and tournament events.

The opening will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on the 13th with a ribbon cutting. Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers will be in attendance with other elected officials and community members like Rob Taggart, Exectuvie Director of Greenwood Parks and Recreation and community pickleball players.

The new amenity cost $1.3 million to build. The park added 120 parking spots to Freedom Park.

The post New Pickleball Courts Opening in Greenwood This Thursday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

New Pickleball Courts Opening in Greenwood This Thursday  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Local

Governor Attends Groundbreaking for New Toyota Expansion

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Monday, May 20th, 2024

Sports

Gabby Douglas Withdraws Bid For 2024 Paris Olympics Due to Injury

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close