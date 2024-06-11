Glick Donating $2.5 Million to Butler University for New Founder’s College

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Local businesswoman and philanthropist Marianne Glick is donating $2.5 million to Founder’s College at Butler University, a new two-year college that will open in fall 2025.

Glick says the Founder’s College’s mission of increasing access to underserved populations resonated with her. Glick is a Butler University alumna.

The Marianne Glick and Mike Woods Founder’s College Commons will be co-located with Butler University’s College of Education in a building at the intersection of 42nd Street and Haughey Avenue. The couple’s gift will fund needed renovations to the space, along with operating support for Founder’s College. The facility is being designed to create a welcoming environment for students on campus, where support resources such as financial aid, career services, embedded counselors, faculty, and leadership are all located under one roof. The design will reflect Founder’s College’s team-based approach to student care, with all support amenities easily accessible for students. Founder’s College will welcome its first class of students in fall 2025, with applications opening August 15, 2024.

