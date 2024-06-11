Impact Network’s New Chapter in Black Entertainment: Insights from Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Royal Jackson

The Impact Network, known for its faith-based programming, is stepping into a new chapter. Recently, Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, CEO and founder, along with Royal Jackson, Executive VP, sat down on “Get Up Mornings” to talk about the network’s evolution and what’s next.

Founded in March 2010, the Impact Network was created to fill a gap in the African American faith community. “There wasn’t an African American faith-based national network,” Bishop Jackson explained. “We had TBN, Daystar, and others, but nothing we could call our own. God spoke to me and told me to start it, and here we are now, 14 years later.”

Now, the network is rebranding, expanding beyond its faith-based roots while still holding on to its core values. “Our mission is to impact spirit, soul, and body—the full well-being of our community,” said Royal Jackson. “We’re focusing more on black family and community entertainment. Media has often been weaponized against our people and families, and we want to change that by bringing content that serves the black family. While not everything will be preaching, the messages will be woven into the content to impact people from the inside out.”

One of the exciting new ventures for the Impact Network is televising the SOAR Awards for the first time. Royal Jackson, the executive producer, is thrilled about this partnership. “The SOAR Awards is a new venture for Impact. Phil Thornton, a friend and SVP at RCA Inspiration, connected us with Justin Francis, the founder of the SOAR Awards. We’re taking the show to a new level, celebrating gospel greats like Marvin Sapp, Kim Burrell, Ricky Dillard, and Travis Greene. It’s a fantastic show where emerging and established artists sing tributes to the honorees. This year, it aligns with Juneteenth, allowing us to soar on the wings of freedom and faith.”

In addition to the SOAR Awards, the network has a lot of new programming in the works. “We have many specials coming, including movies, new non-scripted shows, and content focused on black family and community entertainment,” Royal added. “Hollywood doesn’t always get who we are, so it’s up to us to show and celebrate our identity.”

For those wanting to tune into the Impact Network, Royal provided an easy guide. “Go to watchimpact.com, enter your ZIP code, and it will show where Impact is available in your area. You can also watch directly on the website. Don’t miss the SOAR Awards on June 17th at 8 PM EST at watchimpact.com.”

The Impact Network’s dedication to faith-based, family-oriented content remains strong as it grows and evolves. With Bishop Wayne Jackson and Royall Jackson at the helm, the network continues to serve and uplift the community.

