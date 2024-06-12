Community Connection Wednesday, June 12th, 2024
Today on Community Connection, members of the Heal Collaborative join the show to speak on the importance of health in the community! Then, we open the lines and invite our listeners to cover an array of critical topics!
Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!
