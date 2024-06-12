Three Men Shot Near IMPD District HQ Tuesday Evening

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Three men were hurt in a Tuesday night shooting that happened at a park behind an Indianapolis police district headquarters.

IMPD says the shooting happened behind the southwest district headquarters in Haughville Park, which is on the west side of Michigan Street a few blocks west of Belmont Avenue.

According to detectives, the shooting happened sometime around 8:30 p.m.

Police say one man who’d been shot was found north of the park at 10th Street and Belleview Place. Another man was found south of the park on Michigan Street. The third man went to Eskenazi Hospital. All three were said to be stable.

Shortly before 10 p.m., investigators were talking with witnesses and continuing to determine what led to the shooting.

