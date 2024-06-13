Listen Live
Local

Joey Chestnut To Take On Takeru Kobayashi Head-To-Head On Labor Day

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Champions Attend Official Weigh-In

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

UNDATED — Joey Chestnut, still reeling after being banned from a Fourth of July eating contest he’s won for years, will take on a longtime competitor on Labor Day.

Netflix said Wednesday it’ll livestream “the ultimate hot dog eating competition” featuring Westfield resident Chestnut and challenger Takeru Kobayashi in “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi | Unfinished Beef” on Sept 2. The location and time will be announced later.

Chestnut is ranked No. 1 in the world in competitive eating.

Takeru Kobayashi has been called “the godfather of competitive eating.”

Both men have been on-and-off competitors in the Nathan’s Contest on July 4 at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. Its organizers announced this week that Chestnut was banned due to his connections with Impossible Foods, a vegan food company that recently launched a vegan frankfurter made from plants. Chestnut has won the Nathan’s contest 16 times.

Chestnut and Kobayashi also have competed since 2005 in eating contests that have included waffles, hamburgers, bratwursts, chicken wings, and chicken satay.

In a Netflix blog post about the show, Chestnut said, “Through all of my years in competitive eating, Kobayashi stands out as my fiercest rival. Competing against him pushed me to be so much better. I know that fans have waited a long time for another chapter of our rivalry and I can’t wait for our massive showdown live on Netflix! It’s time to give the people what they want!”

Kobayashi said, “Retiring for me will only happen after I take him down one last time. This rivalry has been brewing for a long time. Competing against Joey live on Netflix means fans all over the world can watch me knock him out.”

A tweet from Netflix says “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi” will be a live event, although most of the streaming service’s programs are provided on demand. The livestream will join others offered from Netflix Sports.

The post Joey Chestnut To Take On Takeru Kobayashi Head-To-Head On Labor Day appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Joey Chestnut To Take On Takeru Kobayashi Head-To-Head On Labor Day  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Monday, May 20th, 2024

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Local

Governor Attends Groundbreaking for New Toyota Expansion

Sports

Gabby Douglas Withdraws Bid For 2024 Paris Olympics Due to Injury

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close