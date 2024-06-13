Listen Live
Community Connection Thursday, June 13th, 2024

Published on June 13, 2024

Today on Community Connection, we discuss an upcoming session for minority business owners, a spirited Juneteenth celebration on the city’s Eastside, and our resident sports guru Danny Bridges returns with a recap from the week in sports!

