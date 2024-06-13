PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

CICERO, Ind. (WISH) — A 31-year-old motorcycle passenger died Wednesday afternoon in a crash on a rural Hamilton County T-intersection, authorities said Thursday.

Steffanie Pickett, of Cicero, died in the crash that happened just before 3:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 234th Street and Cumberland Road. That’s east of the town of Cicero.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, and the official cause and manner of death are

pending autopsy and toxicology results, says Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office investigators think a black Dodge Journey SUV was northbound on Cumberland Road and had stopped at the stop sign for 234th Street. Pickett, aboard a black Harley Davidson motorcycle, was traveling east on 234th heading toward Cumberland Road. Eastbound and westbound traffic have the right of way at the T-intersection.

As the motorcycle was approaching the intersection, the SUV proceeded to turn left to go west on 234th Street. The SUV entered the path of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle drive to brake. Investigators think the motorcycle slid on its side and struck the SUV as it turned. The motorcycle driver and Pickett became separated from the motorcycle, and the SUV rolled over and came to rest on its driver’s side on the north side of 234th.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says the motorcycle driver, whose name was not publicly shared, sustained multiple serious injuries and was airlifted to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

An ambulance took the SUV driver, whose name also was not publicly shared, to the same hospital. The SUV driver had pain and internal injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that it’s continuing to investigate the crash.

The post Motorcycle Passenger Dies, 2 Others Hurt in Crash with SUV Near Cicero appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Motorcycle Passenger Dies, 2 Others Hurt in Crash with SUV Near Cicero was originally published on wibc.com