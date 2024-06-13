PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne Police say a local couple wanted for crimes against children – including Sex Trafficking – were arrested in Mexico Wednesday.

Officers believe Stephanie Followell and Kirk Depoister threatened minors and even recorded explicit content involving kids. The two apparently left Allen County after their home was searched in 2022.

Both are now facing charges for the Promotion of Human Sexual Trafficking.

Followell is also charged with Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, among other crimes, and Depoister is also charged with Child Exploitation.

Following their arrest, they were handed over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The post Hoosiers Wanted for Trafficking, Other Crimes Found in Mexico appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

