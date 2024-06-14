Listen Live
At Least Seven Kids Hurt in Crash on Indy’s West Side

Published on June 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS–At least seven teenagers were involved in a crash on the west side of Indianapolis early Friday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened before 1:30 on Rockville Road, which is a few blocks west of Country Club Road. The car ended up hitting the porch of a home, but didn’t go inside the home.

Everyone in the car was under 18. Police say the driver was 17.

One of the kids has a broken leg.

At this point, police think speed and the road conditions played a role in the crash. They aren’t sure if alcohol was involved.

