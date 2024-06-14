Listen Live
Local

Richmond Man Convicted Of Murder Over Dispute With Neighbor From 2021

Published on June 14, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Gavel and Scales of Justice

Source: Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court

RICHMOND, Ind. — Guilty is the verdict for a man in Richmond in the murder of a man and the attempted murder of an elderly woman.

A jury convicted Elick Allen of killing John Day three years ago. That same day he also tried to kill Brenda Day, John Day’s mother, but she survived the ordeal.

Court documents say the incident was an escalation from an “ongoing dispute” between neighbors about a driveway. Police say it was a fistfight that turned into gunshots.

It’s not clear what Allen will receive as far as a sentence is concerned. But, murder typically commands a sentence of upwards of 20 years in prison.

The post Richmond Man Convicted Of Murder Over Dispute With Neighbor From 2021 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Richmond Man Convicted Of Murder Over Dispute With Neighbor From 2021  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Monday, May 20th, 2024

Local

Governor Attends Groundbreaking for New Toyota Expansion

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Sports

Gabby Douglas Withdraws Bid For 2024 Paris Olympics Due to Injury

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close