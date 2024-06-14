Listen Live
Local

Fort Wayne Police Officer Shot By Burglar Thursday

Published on June 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Zar Ni Myint mugshot

Source: Allen County Jail / other

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A police officer is stable after being shot on the job in Fort Wayne.

It happened Thursday afternoon as police were sent on a couple of calls about a burglary. The homeowner informed police that two suspects had broken in. The cops got to the home and confronted the suspects.

One of the suspects was Zar Ni Myint who police fired his fully automatic handgun at the officers. They returned fire hitting Myint. One of the officers was hit by the gunshots fired by Myint and is now at the hospital recovering.

The two other suspects ran from the scene.

The post Fort Wayne Police Officer Shot By Burglar Thursday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Fort Wayne Police Officer Shot By Burglar Thursday  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Monday, May 20th, 2024

Local

Governor Attends Groundbreaking for New Toyota Expansion

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Sports

Gabby Douglas Withdraws Bid For 2024 Paris Olympics Due to Injury

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close