FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A police officer is stable after being shot on the job in Fort Wayne.
It happened Thursday afternoon as police were sent on a couple of calls about a burglary. The homeowner informed police that two suspects had broken in. The cops got to the home and confronted the suspects.
One of the suspects was Zar Ni Myint who police fired his fully automatic handgun at the officers. They returned fire hitting Myint. One of the officers was hit by the gunshots fired by Myint and is now at the hospital recovering.
The two other suspects ran from the scene.
The post Fort Wayne Police Officer Shot By Burglar Thursday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Fort Wayne Police Officer Shot By Burglar Thursday was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!
-
Sheila Bell Opens Up About Her Inspirational Journey in Dealing with Breast Cancer
-
Gabby Douglas Withdraws Bid For 2024 Paris Olympics Due to Injury
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial