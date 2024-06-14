Listen Live
Meet Adoptable Dogs While Enjoying Coffee This Weekend

Published on June 14, 2024

Flyer for 2024 Paws & Pour Event

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services / Coal Yard Coffee

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend, you can celebrate your love of dogs AND coffee at an adoption event in Indianapolis.

Indy’s Animal Care Services (IACS) and Coal Yard Coffee will be hosting the Paws & Pour event Saturday and Sunday. Here, you can meet adoptable dogs and take one home without paying an adoption fee!

There will also be live music and drinks – such as the “Pupper Nutter” and the “Rescue Pup” – for both you and your furry friends.

IACS Deputy Director Kelly Diamond says, “We hope this event with Coal Yard Coffee is the first of many to help raise awareness about the benefits and importance of pet adoption and responsible pet ownership.”

Even if you do not plan to adopt, you are still urged to foster pets in need or donate items like pet food, toys, and blankets. Check out the shelter’s full wish list here.

If you would like to attend, head to Coal Yard Coffee on South Ritter Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

