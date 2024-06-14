Listen Live
Local

The Sport That Saves Lives – Teaching Hoosiers the Importance of Swimming During the Olympic Trials

Published on June 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
swimming olympics lucas oil giving away tickets to attend

Source: N/A / n/a

INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Olympic Swimming trials in downtown Indianapolis are not just about the sport, but it’s also about changing lives.

Part of the reason Indiana fought to host the swimming trials in Lucas Oil Stadium is to bring awareness to the issue of drowning, says Sarah Myer, Chief Marketing Director of Indiana Sports Corp and Co-Director for Olympic trials. She says drowning is the second leading cause of accidental deaths for children 14 and younger, and hosting the swim trials could be an opportunity to teach someone a technique that could save their life.

“Swimming is the only sport that can save your life, and we really took that seriously when we won this event. (We asked) how we can leave a lasting impact on the sport of swimming and water safety,” Myer tells WIBC’s First Day program.

Myer says the state of Indiana has created an initiative called “Swim in Safety”, which aims to teach 50,000 people how to swim by the end of 2024.

“I say ‘people’ because this is not just a youth problem. There are so many adults that don’t know how to swim,” Myer explains.

She says one of the other issues facing Hoosiers and people across the country is access to quality swimming pools and teachers.

Myer says this is especially challenging for people of color, “for years, people of color did not have access to water. I think that’s also something we’ve been learning a lot about the history here in the state of Indiana. How can we help remedy that? How can we make sure that more people have access, and more people can learn these life-saving skills?”

The US Olympic Swimming Trials kick off Saturday, June 15th and last through Sunday, June 23rd.

The post The Sport That Saves Lives – Teaching Hoosiers the Importance of Swimming During the Olympic Trials appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

The Sport That Saves Lives – Teaching Hoosiers the Importance of Swimming During the Olympic Trials  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

Local

Governor Attends Groundbreaking for New Toyota Expansion

15 items
Black Music Month

10 Best Album Sequels By Black Musicians…And 5 That Need To Be Made!

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close