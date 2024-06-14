Lisa Nicole Winans Discusses New Music and Life Balance

Joining Erica Campbell on “Get Up Mornings,” Lisa Nicole Winans, also known as Lisa Winans.

Lisa introduced her new single, “Just To Be Close,” which she was inspired to create for the ’90s Worship Project. “I was asked to be a part of a project called the ’90s Worship Project for a song that I did way back in the day, ‘I Could Sing of Your Love Forever.’ They asked me to do ‘Just To Be Close,’ and I was like, how do I remix this song? So I prayed and asked God, and God just gave me different verses, a different bridge, and I just wanted to put a different spin on it.”

Reflecting on her transition to solo music, Lisa shared her feelings about moving from group performances to solo acts. “I love being in a group and collaborating, but there’s a different level of seeking God when it’s just you,” she said. This new venture allows her to experience personal growth and witness God’s presence in her life in profound ways.

Lisa is also collaborating with her sisters for a special 30th-anniversary project to celebrate their legacy. “It’s so funny because back then, I was the leader. Now they’re like, what do we want to do? It’s a very different approach, and I love it,” she said, highlighting the shift in dynamics within her family and professional life.

Balancing her roles as a worship leader, television host, and mother, Lisa spoke about her daughter Sophie’s budding musical talents. “Sophie loves music and has a great ear. She has a beautiful voice but also a remarkable brain. We’re praying for God to direct her path and exposing her to as much as possible,” she said. Lisa emphasized the importance of finding personal joy and fulfilling her purpose while being a devoted mother.

Looking ahead, Lisa has several projects in the pipeline. In addition to completing her solo project, she is working on scripts and a devotional book for teen girls. “There’s so much messaging coming at our kids, and you really do need a village. I wanted to create a village in a book for my daughter’s age group,” she explained.

Fans can stay connected with Lisa Nicole Winans on social media at @the_papergirl on Instagram and Lisa Kimmy Winans on Facebook. Be sure to download her singles, “Same God” and “Just To Be Close.”

Erica Campbell wrapped up the conversation, expressing her admiration for Lisa and encouraging listeners to support her new music. “Thank you so much for stopping by, Lisa. We love the song and we love you,” Erica said, signing off with warmth and appreciation.

