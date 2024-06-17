PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday, June 17th, 2024

Today on Community Connection, with Juneteenth right around the corner, we welcome Civil Rights Activist & Historian Attorney Faye Williams to the show for an informative and exciting discussion on the history of the new holiday! Then, we shift gears as Pastor Natalie McClendon-Obie and Trinity C.M.E Church joins us with info on their upcoming Pre-Centennial Celebration! Finally, we check in with Jack Cissell of Shepard Community Center!

For more info on Shepard Community Center: https://shepherdcommunity.org/