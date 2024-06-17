Listen Live
NWS: Highs In The 90’s To Stick Around For A While

Published on June 17, 2024

STATEWIDE — It’s going to be hot and humid throughout all of Indiana for much of the next week or so.

High temperatures will be consistently in the low to mid-90s. It’s thanks to a massive area of high pressure that has settled in over Indiana and the rest of the eastern half of the United States.

“That high pressure promotes sinking air,” said Cody Moore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “Plus, southerly winds coming up from the Gulf of Mexico are bringing a pretty humid air mass up into the region.”

Moore said even with the high pressure in place, that warm air that brings along with the tropical air from the south is a recipe for some storms in some areas, but even with the rain Moore doesn’t expect the storms to provide much relief from the heat.

He said the latest models have the heat sticking around for quite a bit of time.

“By late next weekend it’s possible with some highs in the upper-80s, it looks like there will be some kind of system coming through bringing a better chance for more widespread showers and storms Sunday into Monday,” Moore said.

With that system, he expects temperatures to fall only slightly. He said temperatures in the low-90s have become more commonplace of late, so it’s not uncommon for heat this excessive to settle in over Indiana.

Still, he advises you to be smart about going outside. Remember the basics: to hydrate and to wear light-colored clothing to reflect sunlight. Also, find shade as best you can if you start feeling unwell as heat exhaustion and even heat stroke can set in without warning.

