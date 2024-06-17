Three People Stabbed Outside Bar On Northwest Side

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were stabbed outside a strip mall on Indianapolis’ northwest side early Monday morning, police say.

Two of the three people were said to be in serious condition.

Indianapolis Metro Police say officers were dispatched to an area off 71st Street just east of Interstate 465 around 3:40 a.m. Monday on a report of a person stabbed.

That’s outside Miami’s Garden restaurant and lounge on the northwest side of Indy.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the three people with stab wounds. The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of the victims are in pretty bad shape.

Officers also detained two people of interest, but have not made any arrests. Investigators didn’t say what led up to the stabbing.

