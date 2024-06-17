Listen Live
$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Mooresville

Published on June 17, 2024

The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.

Source: (Photo provided by the Hoosier Lottery.)

MOORESVILLE — One lucky Hoosier is $50,000 richer after matching four out of the five powerball numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at GetGo #7539 at 1061 Bridge St. in Mooresville.

The winning numbers were 4-36-48-54-56 and a Powerball of 2. Potential winners can check their ticket in the Hoosier Lottery App.

The Hoosier Lottery advises that the winner make sure their ticket is in a secure place, meet with a financial advisor, and contact the Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for claim instructions.

The Monday night Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $44,000,000.

