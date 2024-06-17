Martha Munizzi to be Inducted Into The Women Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

ORLANDO, FL– Martha Munizzi, a Grammy Award®, Dove Award®, and 4X Stellar Award-winning Worship Leader, Singer-Songwriter, and Recording Artist, will be inducted into The Women Songwriter’s Hall of Fame on Saturday June 8th at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. Munizzi will be enshrined alongside Crystal Waters, Angie Stone, Soon He Newbold, Maria Callas, and Allee Willis (posthumously).

Martha Munizzi is one of the most respected female voices in Gospel Music, known for skillfully blending the feel of Gospel with the energy of Worship. Munizzi’s indelible mark on gospel music is encapsulated in the captivating “God Is Here,” infectious “Glorious,” timeless “Because Of Who You Are,” and reverberating “Excellent.” Though only a portion of her catalog, these songs are the hallmark of Munizzi’s music and ministry that have captured the hearts of Gospel music fans all over the world. While blessing others, Munizzi is blessed to remain one of Gospel music’s best-selling independent artists.

Upon learning about the honor of being inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame, Munizzi enthusiastically remarked, “I am deeply honored and humbled to have been chosen for such a prestigious honor of induction into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. To be chosen among the amazing women whose songs and lyrics have impacted the world is a dream come true. I’m so grateful for this incredible honor.”

For decades, Munizzi’s songs have inspired Christians to worship God in their churches and devotional settings. Her natural ability to connect with different segments of the faithful has won her the hearts of worshippers on multiple continents. Her breakout hit, “Because of Who You Are,” immediately became a mainstay in worship services all around the world, and Munizzi rose to prominence as a worship leader with a connection to Heaven and the hearts of God’s people. Munizzi has continued to sing and serve the members of EpicLife Church in Orlando, Florida, where she serves with her husband Dan as co-pastor. Her cross-cultural and multigenerational impact lives on via her music, books, and daily inspiration.

Dr. Janice McLean Deloatch created the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame with a mission to honor women whose work represents and maintains the heritage and legacy of a range of the most adored songs from the world’s popular music songbook. Dr. DeLoatch’s passionate advocacy for entrepreneurs and women in the entertainment industry spotlights women in the industry and highlights the indelible marks they’ve made with song and through their songs. Munizzi joins rising star, Doe, Jekalyn Carr, Veryl Howard and Evangelist Dorothy Norwood representing Gospel music in the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame.

