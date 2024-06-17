39TH ANNUAL STELLAR AWARDS: THE GREATEST NIGHT IN GOSPEL MUSIC RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS AT THE ORLEANS ARENA ON SATURDAY, JULY 20TH

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Burrell to Receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award

Tye Tribbett to Receive the

James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award

(CHICAGO, IL) June 12, 2024 – Central City Productions recently announced the nominees in 36 categories for the 39th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards taping on Saturday, July 20th, returning to Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena. Hosted by Emmy Award-winning TV personality and comedian Loni Love, alongside Marconi Award-winning radio/TV personality and comedian Rickey Smiley, the evening will bring together gospel music’s brightest stars for a celebration billed as “The Greatest Night in Gospel Music.” The 39th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards will premiere on the Stellar Network on Saturday, August 3rd at 8PM and 10PM EST and in broadcast syndication from August 10, 2024 – September 8, 2024.

Don Jackson, Founder of the Stellar Awards and Chairman of Central City Productions, Inc. commented, “The Stellar Awards has always been a beacon of hope and inspiration, celebrating the very best in gospel music. We are thrilled to have Loni Love and Rickey Smiley as our hosts this year, and we know they will bring a special touch of joy and excitement to the evening.”

Celebrated artist Kim Burrell is set to receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award; and GRAMMY Award and multiple Stellar Award winner Tye Tribbett is set to receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.

Adding to the excitement, this year’s Stellar Awards is part of the STELLAR PLUS week, a fun-filled extravaganza centered around the flagship show. From fashion and Afrobeats day events to masterclasses and more, the Stellar Plus week offers a diverse array of activities for attendees. Whether you’re a music enthusiast, fashion lover, or someone seeking inspiration, there’s something for everyone. For those planning to attend, a full list of events and ticket information is available at stellarplusexperience.com. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be a part of gospel music history and celebrate the artists who inspire us all. Stellar Plus events are sponsored by: Amazon Music, Compassion, The Recording Academy and more. Stellar Plus Event tickets are available now at stellarplusexperience.com.

Stellar Awards taping Tickets are available now at www.stellarawards.com or Ticketmaster.com. Additional announcements regarding ancillary events will follow. Some of the biggest names in Gospel will be appearing as participants in this year’s show – stay tuned for future announcements and follow @thestellars on Instagram and Twitter, or Stellar Gospel Music Awards on Facebook for the latest news and updates about the Greatest Night in Gospel Music.

This year’s Stellar Awards is Sponsored by Procter & Gamble with Presenting Sponsorship provided by AT&T, State Farm, McDonalds, Disney, Walmart, AFLAC and General Motors.

The 39th Stellar Gospel Music Awards show is Executive Produced by Don Jackson with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Producer and Executive in Charge of Production; Michael A. Johnson as Producer and Director, Erin Johnson as Talent Producer and Daniel Moore as Music Director.

A full list of the 39th annual nominees can be found on the official Stellar Awards website. For more information, please visit stellarawards.com and join the conversation using the hashtag #TheStellars.

