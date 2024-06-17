Listen Live
Fatal Accident in Greenfield Kills Indianapolis Man

Published on June 17, 2024

GREENFIELD, Ind.–A man from Indianapolis is dead and a woman is badly hurt because of a fatal accident in Greenfield Monday morning.

The Greenfield Police Department believes there was a malfunction on a truck owned and operated by Shred-it that caused the truck to hit both people. The accident happened at around 10 am in the parking lot of a Community Health Network office building located at 740 W. Green Meadows Drive. That is just west of State Road 9.

“The man who was struck unfortunately died at the scene. The female that was also struck by the truck is in a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” said Greenfield Deputy Police Chief Charles McMichael.

McMichael says Shred-it has been trying to figure out how the incident happened. They are also working with the police. He says the operator of the truck was outside of it at the time and is cooperating with the investigation. He submitted to a blood test, which is standard protocol for an accident like this.

“This incident was contained to the parking lot,” said McMichael.

You can hear the full interview with McMichael below.

 

