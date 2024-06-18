Listen Live
Community Connection Tuesday, June 18th, 2024

Published on June 18, 2024

Community Connection Tuesday, June 18th, 2024

We welcome Indiana’s Democratic Candidate for Governor Jennifer McCormick to Community Connection today! Join us as she discusses why and how she plans to earn your vote!

