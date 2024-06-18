Listen Live
Local

90 Years For Woman Guilty Of Murdering Husband In Evansville

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr mugshot

Source: Vanderburgh County Jail / other

EVANSVILLE, Ind. –– A woman found guilty in the murder of her husband in Evansville will be spending the rest of her life in prison.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr was convicted of murder and conspiracy charges two years ago and has been awaiting sentencing ever since. The sentencing hearing finally took place on Monday in front of a packed courtroom.

Fox-Doerr is said to have arranged for her lover, Larry Richmond, Sr., to murder her husband Robert Doerr, who was a long-time Evansville firefighter at the time of his death. he was found shot and killed in the driveway of his home in February 2019.

“(That’s) a day that turned a lot of people’s lives upside down,” said Larry Wildt, a fellow firefighter of Doerr’s at his sentencing hearing. “I lost my best friend, my fishing partner, my bowling partner.”

He was one of many people who spoke on behalf of the State in the trial, in which they all asked the judge to levy the maximum sentence possible. Among those who spoke was Fox-Doerr’s own son, Nathan Guthrie, who was Robert Doerr’s stepson.

“I will never be able to forgive her for being the reason that my siblings and I have lost the family we grew up with,” he said.

A tearful Fox-Doerr addressed the court for the first time during the hearing and maintained her innocence.

“Regardless of what the verdict says, I am innocent of these crimes,” she said. “I never asked anyone to murder my husband. My world came crashing down on the night of February 26, 2019. I was in shock, devastated, lost, and I have never been the same since.”

Her attorneys argued that the case and evidence were “circumstantial” against her and said there was still reasonable doubt that he committed the crimes she was accused of.

The judge sentenced Fox-Doerr to 60 years in state prison for the charge of murder and another 30 years for the conspiracy charge, bringing her grand total to 90 years in prison.

The post 90 Years For Woman Guilty Of Murdering Husband In Evansville appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

90 Years For Woman Guilty Of Murdering Husband In Evansville  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

4 items
Entertainment

E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories Series ft. PK’S Corner [WATCH ALL]

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Wendell Pierce Says White Landlord Denied Him An Apartment, Draws Attention To Fearless Fund Case

free stage indiana state fair evnt page headers for announcements
Events

Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair

Style & Fashion

Gabrielle Union-Wade, Quinta Brunson And More Celebrate The Reopening Of The Michael Kors Collection Store On Rodeo Drive

News

Nearly 30 Years After His Death, Cpl. Waverly Woodson, Jr., A Black Medic And rD-Day Hero Is Finally Honored

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close