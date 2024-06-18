IU Trustees Approve Multipurpose Athletic Arena To Be Built At IU-Indy

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University’s satellite campus in Indianapolis, formerly known as IUPUI, has been undergoing a change of identity over the last year as the school has separated from Purdue University to form Indiana University-Indianapolis.

The school will be colloquially referred to as “IU-Indy” or “IU-Indianapolis”. Now IU’s board of trustees has given its stamp of approval for a multipurpose athletic facility to be built on the IU-Indy campus. It’s being made possible with a little outside help as well.

“One of the big things that general assembly said we have to do is find a partner in the building with us,” said IU-Indy athletic director Luke Bosso, speaking to “Query and Company” on 107.5 The Fan. “Really excited that USA Track and Field has decided to join us in the building and be long-term partners.”

With the support of USA Track and Field to move its headquarters from its current Market Street location downtown, the state is expected to commit $89 million to the project with Indiana University footing the bill for another $21 million, bringing the total price tag for the 4,500 seat multipurpose facility to $110 million.

Bosso said the $89 million coming from the state is money already allocated for projects such as this and will not be the result of any new taxes. He said the goal is to grow IU-Indy into a school that gives students the whole Division 1 package.

“Enrollment continues to go up, and the campus continues to change,” Bosso said. “We’re going to point to the moment of this athletic center as a big change and really gives students here that legitimate Division 1 college experience.”

USA Track and Field will not build any competition infrastructure as part of the partnership. It will be strictly office space for the organization.

The facility will be located where the old Indianapolis Tennis Center claycourts used to be on campus. Ever since the courts were torn down in 2010, it has been an empty green space. The angle for the facility, according to Bosso, is to focus on creating an environment for amateur sports to flourish.

“Different types of volleyball, basketball, wrestling, or fencing, things like that,” Bosso said. “To really stick with the amateur sports atmosphere we’ve created here with the (IU Natatorium) and formerly here at Michael A. Carroll Stadium.”

Bosso said once they get full approval from the state budget committee and a few other details ironed out, he expects construction to begin on the new athletic center by this Fall, with games being contested by the start of the Fall 2026 season.

In the meantime, IU-Indy will be significantly pulling back from playing games at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the State Fairgrounds. Bosso said IU-Indy men’s basketball will play only three games at the Coliseum next season, with the rest being played at “The Jungle”, IU-Indy’s current on-campus arena.

IU-Indy volleyball and women’s basketball will also play every game of their season at “The Jungle” this upcoming school year as well.

The post IU Trustees Approve Multipurpose Athletic Arena To Be Built At IU-Indy appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IU Trustees Approve Multipurpose Athletic Arena To Be Built At IU-Indy was originally published on wibc.com