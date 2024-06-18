Listen Live
Local

2024 Hoosier Egg Fest Raises $32,000 for Charity

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Image of 2024 Hoosier Egg Fest

Source: Photo Courtesy of Spencer Thompson / Thompson Furniture

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Last weekend, an event celebrating summer grilling raised more than $30,000 for a charity in Bartholomew County.

This year’s running of the Hoosier Egg Fest was held Saturday at Thompson Furniture in Columbus. Here, 22 teams cooked on Big Green Egg grills while raising money for The Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund.

Judges ultimately determined that RE/MAX Team Columbus prepared the best food, while The First Financial Bank team collected the most money.

Since its start, the Hoosier Egg Fest has raised about $167,000 for the Firemen’s Cheer Fund and Turning Point Domestic Violence Services. Next year’s event is already scheduled for Saturday, June 14th.

The Cheer Fund has been working to help families in need – mainly during the holiday season – since 1930 by first providing Christmas gifts for children, then later delivering gifts, meals, smoke detectors, and more.

The post 2024 Hoosier Egg Fest Raises $32,000 for Charity appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

2024 Hoosier Egg Fest Raises $32,000 for Charity  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

4 items
Entertainment

E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories Series ft. PK’S Corner [WATCH ALL]

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Wendell Pierce Says White Landlord Denied Him An Apartment, Draws Attention To Fearless Fund Case

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Style & Fashion

Gabrielle Union-Wade, Quinta Brunson And More Celebrate The Reopening Of The Michael Kors Collection Store On Rodeo Drive

free stage indiana state fair evnt page headers for announcements
Events

Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair

News

Nearly 30 Years After His Death, Cpl. Waverly Woodson, Jr., A Black Medic And rD-Day Hero Is Finally Honored

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close