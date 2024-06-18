PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have shut down a restaurant on the city’s northwest side close to where nine people were stabbed early Monday morning.

A sign found Tuesday on the front door of Miami’s Garden restaurant and lounge off 71st Street reads, “This business is hereby closed by the order of the Pike Township Fire Marshal.”

News 8 reached out to the Pike Township Fire Department about the notice and received a statement from Fire Chief Jeff Beam:

As a result of the recent incident at Miami’s Garden, our Fire Prevention Division became aware of general Marion County/City of Indianapolis code/permitting issues with the establishment which resulted in the closure order. The establishment will be able to reopen once those code/permitting issues have been addressed with the City of Indianapolis.

Chief Beam did not say what code or permitting issues prompted the closure order.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Woodland Drive just after 3:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a disturbance outside the Woodland Shoppes strip mall and Miami’s Garden.

Officers arrived and found nine people with various stab wounds or trauma injuries in the parking lot:

Five people went to the hospital. Three were in critical condition. Two were in stable condition.

Four people were treated at the scene.

One of the people critically injured in the fight was a person of interest, IMPD says.

Investigators believe a fight broke out between two groups of people, leading to the mass stabbing.

Estinfil Filsmagre, 27, was later arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder and battery.

Anyone who has information or who was in the area between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday was asked to contact IMPD aggravated assault detectives at 317-327-3475.

The post Pike Township Fire Marshal Shuts Down Restaurant on Northwest Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Pike Township Fire Marshal Shuts Down Restaurant on Northwest Side was originally published on wibc.com