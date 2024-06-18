Listen Live
Local

Five Swimmers From Indiana Already Qualified For Paris Olympic Games

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
SWIMMING: JUN 17 U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Hoosiers have already qualified for the Olympic games in Paris during the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Indianapolis.

Two belong to the Carmel Greyhound Swim Team. That includes Alex and Aaron Shackell, siblings whose father was also an Olympian swimming for Great Britain in the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney games. Drew Kibler is another Carmel swimmer who qualified. This will be his second Olympic games.

Other Indiana qualifiers include Lilly King and Blake Pieroni. This ties the record for most Indiana swimmers on an Olympic team which was set in 2021 during the Tokyo Games.

Preliminary races for the fourth day of trials got underway inside of Lucas Oil Stadium at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Starting around 8 p.m. semi-finals in the men’s 100-meter Freestyle, 200-meter Butterfly, 200-meter Backstroke and women’s 100-meter Freestyle will be held. Then the finals for the women’s 100-meter Backstroke and men’s 800-meter Freestyle will follow.

In the 800-meter Freestyle there is a chance for Indiana to add a 6th swimmer to the Olympic squad, breaking the 2021 record. Luke Whitlock of Noblesville will be competing with a win guaranteeing his spot on the team.

Whitlock also posted the fastest preliminary time in the 400-meter freestyle before finishing in fifth in the final.

The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials will run until Sunday, June 23rd.

The post Five Swimmers From Indiana Already Qualified For Paris Olympic Games appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Five Swimmers From Indiana Already Qualified For Paris Olympic Games  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

4 items
Entertainment

E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories Series ft. PK’S Corner [WATCH ALL]

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Wendell Pierce Says White Landlord Denied Him An Apartment, Draws Attention To Fearless Fund Case

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Style & Fashion

Gabrielle Union-Wade, Quinta Brunson And More Celebrate The Reopening Of The Michael Kors Collection Store On Rodeo Drive

free stage indiana state fair evnt page headers for announcements
Events

Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair

News

Nearly 30 Years After His Death, Cpl. Waverly Woodson, Jr., A Black Medic And rD-Day Hero Is Finally Honored

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close