Disagree, But Don’t be Disagreeable | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.19.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Disagree, But Don’t be Disagreeable

This is the time of year when many people get married. So I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make it Last” 10 secrets to shape a great marriage that I wrote with my bride Dee.  

Today’s tip to help you win in your marriages, you must agree about how you will disagree and every marriage will have some things you don’t agree about because you have two different people with two different perspective. But yet when you disagree, you don’t have to be disagreeable. A secretive systems a system is a tried and true process that will help you to get past the disagreements so you both can win.  

One couple we wrote about said that rather than arguing with each other, they throw the problem over the imaginary yet and gang up on the problem rather than each other, and that’s how they solve the problem. Decide to create systems to win and gang up not on each other, but on the problem.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Disagree, But Don’t be Disagreeable | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

