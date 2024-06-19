Experts Urge You To Be Mindful Of How Hard You Push AC During Heat Wave

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — With the heat having settled in over Indiana for the week your air conditioning may be putting in a little more work than it’s used to.

Experts are reminding you to be mindful of how hard you are pushing your AC during these sweltering days, because if you are not careful you may end up with no air conditioning at all and a pretty hefty bill to pay to fix it.

“Some concerns are that it seems like the air conditioner is not keeping up,” said Renee Lucas, who is a co-owner of LCS Heating and Cooling in Indianapolis. “So, it’s falling behind a few degrees. So say they have it set on 68, but it may be 72 in the home.”

Lucas tells WISH-TV that air conditioners in Indiana are designed specifically for the Midwest climate, which typically has cooler temperatures than what you are seeing now. She said 72, for example, may be all you can get out of your AC when the temps get this hot.

She said there are ways to help it get to where you want it, such as keeping on top of the filter in your system.

“Even something like your filter can have an impact on how your system cools when it is this hot outside,” she said. “So, we say change your filter. Even if you changed it a few weeks ago, change it again.”

She also advises that you invest in a dehumidifier that you can plug into the wall, which will help you feel more comfortable if the AC is not getting to the temperature you desire. Still, she says it never hurts to call in the professionals to take a look at your HVAC system to make sure it’s running properly.

