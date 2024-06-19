NATIONWIDE–Today is Juneteenth. Wednesday’s observance is the third time millions of Americans are getting a paid day off as the nation commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.The name of the holiday is a combination of June and 19th.
President Abraham Lincoln freed enslaved African Americans when he issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1st, 1863 and it became law later that year through the 13th Amendment. But slavery didn’t effectively end until June 19th, 1865 when Major General Gorden Granger and 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and proclaimed that more than 250-thousand enslaved Black people in Texas were free.
The post Today is Juneteenth appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Today is Juneteenth was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!
-
NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists
-
Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair
-
10 Best Album Sequels By Black Musicians…And 5 That Need To Be Made!