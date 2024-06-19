Listen Live
Don Omar Reveals Cancer Fight, Then “Cancer-Free” Diagnosis Via Social Media

"Today yes, but tomorrow I won’t have cancer," the star wrote on social media.

Published on June 19, 2024

Don Omar In Concert - Duluth, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Reggaeton icon Don Omar revealed that he received a cancer diagnosis, breaking the news via social media to his fans before sharing that he was “cancer-free” after surgery hours later.

On Monday (June 17), the reggaeton star Don Omar shocked the public when he posted a photo of his wrist, which bore a wristband from a specialty care hospital in Orlando, Florida. The caption, originally in Spanish, said: “Today yes, but tomorrow I won’t have cancer. Good intentions are well received. See you soon,” with the hashtag #f—cancer at the end. There were no further details revealed by the Puerto Rican artist at that time.

The news prompted many to send their well-wishes and other messages of support to Don Omar through social media, including former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres who wrote, “DON! God does not abandon us … ever. God is good … Always. Strength and faith.” The 17-time Billboard Latin Music Award winner went back on social media Tuesday (June 18), to share that he had undergone surgery and was officially cancer-free.

In the caption of the Instagram post where Don Omar is holding up a peace sign while looking at the camera, he wrote: “I woke up today cancer-free and grateful,” he said. “Thank you for your good wishes, prayers and thousands of messages. My surgery was a success now to recover.”

Don Omar is hailed as one of the first to propel reggaeton into a global phenomenon with his first album, The Last Don, in 2003, which featured two of his biggest hits, “Dile” and “Dale Don Dale.” He also appeared in The Fast & Furious movie series as Rico Santos.

The 46-year-old was set to embark on the second part of his Back to Reggatón Tour, with the next date to be in Oakland, California, at the Oakland Arena on Aug. 7. The tour, which will roll through other new cities such as Tampa and San Diego, is set to conclude on the East Coast with a date at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Sept. 14 and the finale at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, Sept.15. It comes on the heels of his recent album, Forever King, which was released last year.

Don Omar Reveals Cancer Fight, Then “Cancer-Free” Diagnosis Via Social Media  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

